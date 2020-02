Indian shares ended Tuesday's trading session with losses, settling lower for the fourth consecutive day despite a last hour surge helped benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 off the day's lows. Trade sentiment remained tepid amid rising death toll and economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic in China.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex declined 161 points, or 0.39 percent, to settle Tuesday's trade at 40,894. For the year, the index is down 0.87 percent or 359 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty fell 53 points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 11,992. On a year-to-date basis, the index is down 1.45 percent or 176 points.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.83 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,466.10 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.55 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,215.30 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.27 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,213.55 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,232.90 per share, ending 0.91 percent lower on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,322.95, down 1.13 percent on the NSE.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.39 percent lower at 30,562.50.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with gains, up 0.61 percent to settle at 16,748.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.40 percent lower at 30,360.

Nifty Auto: The index shed 1.01 percent to settle at 7,692.

Nifty Metal: The metal index declined 1.18 percent to settle at 2,556.