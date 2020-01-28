Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended lower for the third consecutive trading session, dragged by index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak global cues.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 188 points lower, or 0.46 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,966. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has corrected 0.70 percent, dipping 287 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 declined 63 points, or 0.52 percent lower, to settle at 12,055. So far this year, the broader NSE index has fallen 0.93 percent or 112 points.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.34 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,471.35 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.71 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,184.05 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.82 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,222.85 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,966.08 per share, down 4.79 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,432.40, ending 1.53 percent lower.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.25 percent lower at 30,761, down 76 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 4.35 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.22 percent up to settle at 16,429. So far this year, it has gained 5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.39 percent at 31,027. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.24 percent lower to settle at 8,156. So far this year, it has declined 1.12 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index declined 2.49 percent to settle at 2,642. So far this year, the index has slipped 5.68 percent.