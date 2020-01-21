Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Market benchmark Sensex dropped 205 points on Tuesday, led by losses in auto, banking, metal and FMCG stocks amid a sharp fall in other Asian markets on concerns over a deadly virus in China.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 205 points lower, or 0.49 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,323. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 0.17 percent, rising 70 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 55 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 12,169. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained just 1 point or 0.01 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.06 percent up, closing at Rs 2,171.45 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.13 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,533.95 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.86 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,244.15 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,056.95 per share, down 0.28 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,464.50, ending 0.37 up.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.43 percent lower at 30,947, down 133 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 3.77 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.20 percent lower to settle at 16,175. So far this year, it has gained over 3.34 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.89 percent higher at 31,146. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 3.4 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.28 percent lower to settle at 8,245. So far this year, it has remained flat.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 1.27 percent to settle at 2,799. So far this year, the index has remained flat.