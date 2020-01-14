#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Updated : January 14, 2020 04:05 PM IST

The Sensex settled 93 points higher, or 0.22 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,952.
The Nifty50 climbed 33 points, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 12,362.
Nifty FMCG settled 1.41 percent higher at 31,145.40.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday
