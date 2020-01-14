Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian markets ended at a record close for the second straight session, following gains in Asian peers, led by gains in index heavyweights like HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank, and TCS. Major buying was seen in FMCG, metal, and IT sectors, while banks were in the red for the day.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 93 points higher, or 0.22 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,952. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 1.7 percent, rising 699 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 climbed 33 points, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 12,362. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 194 points or 1.6 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.74 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,207.20 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.93 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,529.05 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.17 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,289.45 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,009 per share, up 0.71 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,490.90, up 1.10 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.33 percent lower at 32,071.65, 106 points lower at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 0.28 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.84 percent higher to settle at 16,362.35. So far this year, it has gained over 4.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.41 percent higher at 31,145.40. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 3.4 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.65 percent higher to settle at 8,289. So far this year, it has corrected by 0.50 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.92 percent to settle at 2,900.65. So far this year, the index has gained around 3.5 percent.