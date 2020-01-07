Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

The BSE benchmark Sensex recovered by 192.84 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 12,000 level on Tuesday as no fresh aggressive moves from the US and Iran helped crude prices ease.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 192 points higher, or 0.47 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,869. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has fallen 0.93 percent, losing 384 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 60 points, or 0.50 percent, to settle at 12,053. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been corrected by 115 points, or 0.95 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.23 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,205.15 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.57 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,525.05 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.59 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,260.85 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,921.20 per share, up 0.29 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,413.05, up 1.2 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.52 percent higher at 31,399.40, up 162 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost almost 2.4 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended flat, up 0.10 percent to settle at 15,895. So far this year, it has gained 1.55 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.21 percent higher at 29,861. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.86 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.30 percent higher to settle at 8,002.50. So far this year, it has corrected by 3 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.73 percent to settle at 2,786. So far this year, the index has lost 0.55 percent.