Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday
Updated : December 31, 2019 03:51 PM IST
The Sensex settled 304 points lower on the last day of 2019, or 0.73 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,253.74.
The Nifty50 dropped 87 points, or 0.71 percent, to settle at 12,168.
Reliance Industries' shares ended 1.83 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,515.90 on NSE.
