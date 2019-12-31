Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended 2019 on a weak note as investors took to profit booking amid weak global cues. For the year 2019, the Sensex rose 14 percent and the Niifty50 rallied 12 percent, giving their best returns since 2017. Both benchmarks hit multiple record highs this year and have gained sharply despite economic growth slipping to a five-year low this year.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 304 points lower on the last day of 2019, or 0.73 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,253.74. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 14.38 percent, adding 5,185 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 dropped 87 points, or 0.71 percent, to settle at 12,168. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,306 points, or 12 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled lower, down 0.74 percent, closing at Rs 2,166.70 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.83 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,515.90 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.46 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,275 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed lower at Rs 1,922 per share, down 0.76 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,412.10, down 1.04 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled lower at 32,161, down 0.60 percent at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 18.4 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended lower, down 0.78 percent to settle at 15,652. So far this year, it has gained 8.4 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.34 percent lower at 30,121.50. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 1.29 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.93 percent lower to settle at 8,248. So far this year, it has corrected by 10.69 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.17 percent to settle at 2,801. So far this year, the index has lost 11.20 percent.