#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Updated : December 24, 2019 03:55 PM IST

The Sensex settled 181 points lower, or 0.44 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,461.
The Nifty50 corrected 48 points, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 12,214.55.
Reliance Industries' shares ended 1.59 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,545.95 on NSE.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV