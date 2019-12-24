Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended near day's low on Tuesday dragged by index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, and HDFC. Major selling was seen in IT, auto and financial indices during the day.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 181 points lower, or 0.44 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,461. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 15 percent, adding 5,393 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 corrected 48 points, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 12,214.55. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,352 points, or 12.5 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled lower, down 0.78 percent, closing at Rs 2,215 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.59 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,545.95 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,289.30 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed flat at Rs 1,947 per share, down 0.12 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,411.20, down 0.81 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled lower at 32,280, down 0.18 percent at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained almost 19 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index lost 0.55 percent to settle at 15,778. So far this year, it has gained 9.2 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.07 percent lower at 30,197. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost a little over a percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.34 percent lower to settle at 8,152. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 12 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.62 percent to settle at 2,723. So far this year, the index has lost almost 14 percent.