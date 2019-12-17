Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares closed at record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in metal stocks as optimism over an initial Sino-US trade pact boosted investor sentiment.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 413 points higher, or 1.01 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 41,352. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 14.5 percent, adding 5,284 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 111 points, or 0.92 percent, to settle at 12,165. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,302 points, or 12 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.79 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,165.65 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.28 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,562.15 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.19 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,272.25 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,964.45 per share, down 0.48 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,430.80, up 2.46 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.52 percent higher at 32,140, up 166 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 18 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index gained 1.88 percent to settle at 15,637. So far this year, it has gained 8.29 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.46 percent higher at 30,182. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 1.10 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.61 percent higher to settle at 8,040. So far this year, it has corrected by 13 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 2.88 percent to settle at 2,665. So far this year, the index has lost 15.50 percent.