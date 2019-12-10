Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by information technology and state-owned bank stocks, as investors took profits in overbought shares toward the year end.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 247 points lower, or 0.61 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,240. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.5 percent, adding 4,171 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 dipped 81 points, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 11,857. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 994 points, or 9.15 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.34 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,012.50 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.66 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,562.20 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.55 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,249.75 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,031 per share, ending 1.05 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,294.70, down 0.69 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.50 percent lower at 31,160, down 156 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained almost 15 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.39 percent lower to settle at 14,946. So far this year, it has gained over 3.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.04 percent lower at 30,059. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has corrected 1.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.79 percent lower to settle at 7,801. So far this year, it has corrected by 15.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 1.4 percent to settle at 2,515.90. So far this year, the index has lost over 20 percent.