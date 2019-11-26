Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended in the red on Tuesday after hitting record highs in morning trade dragged by losses in IT, telecom, and auto stocks. Fall in index heavyweights like TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, L&T, and Maruti also added to the losses.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 68 points lower, or 0.17 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,821. In intraday deals, the BSE frontline index surged as much as 231 points to hit a new high of 41,120 as against its previous high of 40,931.71, hit on Monday. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 13 percent, adding 4,753 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 slipped 36 points, or 0.30 percent, to settle at 12,037. The NSE frontline index jumped 59 points to rise to 12,132, as against its previous high of 12,103 hit on June 3. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1175 points, or 11 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.60 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,046.90 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended flat, quoting at Rs 1,558.85 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.25 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,274.65 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,061.20 per share, ending flat at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,303.85, higher by 0.44 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.51 percent higher at 31,718, up 162 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained around 17 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.18 percent lower to settle at 14,922. So far this year, it has gained over 3.3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.10 percent lower at 31,055. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.77 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.92 percent lower to settle at 8,099.90. So far this year, it has corrected by over 12 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 0.82 percent to settle at 2,580.55. So far this year, the index has lost over 18 percent.