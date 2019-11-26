Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday
Updated : November 26, 2019 04:33 PM IST
The Sensex settled 68 points lower, or 0.17 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,821.
In intraday deals, the BSE frontline index surged as much as 231 points to hit a new high of 41,120 as against its previous high of 40,931.71, hit on Monday.
The Nifty50 slipped 36 points, or 0.30 percent, to settle at 12,037. The NSE frontline index jumped 59 points to rise to 12,132, as against its previous high of 12,103 hit on June 3.
