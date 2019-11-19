Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in banking stocks, while shares of telecom companies surged on the back of announcement by the country's two major mobile network service providers that they planned to hike tariffs.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 185 points higher, or 0.46 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,469. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 12 percent, adding 4,401 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 55 points, or 0.47 percent, to settle at 11,940. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1077.55 points, or 10 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.02 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,108.30 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 3.52 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,509.80 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.01 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,274.75 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,036.95 per share, ending almost a percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,213.15, down almost a percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.79 percent higher at 31,236, up 244 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 15 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended flat to settle at 15,305. So far this year, it has gained 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.62 percent lower at 30,973. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.68 percent lower to settle at 8,064. So far this year, it has corrected by 12 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 0.85 percent to settle at 2,518. So far this year, the index has lost over 20 percent.