Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares closed down on Tuesday, dragged by a sharp fall in Infosys stock, while weak earnings from a raft of companies further dented investor sentiment. Infosys dived nearly 17 percent and was the biggest drag on the NSE index, as the country’s second largest software services firm said it was investigating whistleblower claims accusing its top two executives of “unethical practices” to boost short-term profit.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 334.54 points lower, or 0.85 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 38,964. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 8 percent, adding 2,895.51 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 ended 73.50 points lower, or 0.63 percent, to settle at 11,588. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 726 points, or 6.68 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.35 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,051.65 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.11 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,414.25 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.74 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1238.65 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2127.60 per share, ending 0.80 percent up at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,115.95, up 1.09 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1 percent higher at 29,411, up 291 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 8.29 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 4.68 percent lower to settle at 14,688. So far this year, it has gained 1.72 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with gains, up 0.50 percent at 31,659. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 3.74 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, falling 0.35 percent to settle at 7,936. So far this year, it has corrected by over 14 percent.