Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, settled one percent lower on Tuesday dragged mainly by heavy selloffs in shares of banking stocks as investors fretted about the exposure of major banks to the troubled real estate sector, compounding worries about a slowdown in economic growth. The market sentiment also remained cautious ahead of the RBI policy decision later this week.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 362 points lower, or 0.94 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 38,305. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 6.20 percent, adding 2,237 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also declined 114.55 points, or 1 percent, to settle at 11,359. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 497 points, rising 4.58 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.87 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,059.70 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.07 percent lower at close, quoting at Rs 1,305.05 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 1.72 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,248.50 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,989.05 per share, ending 0.33 percent up at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 1,996.15, up 0.99 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.30 percent lower at 28,725.50, down by 377.65 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 5.76 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.54 percent lower to settle at 15,300. So far this year, it has gained 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.07 percent lower at 30,801. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained just 0.93 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, down by 0.39 percent to settle at 7,464. So far this year, it has corrected by over 19 percent.