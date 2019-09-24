Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended little changed on Tuesday, as investors paused after a two-session rally and waited for further stimulus from the government to revive slowing growth.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled just 7 points up at 39,097. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 8.40 percent, rising 3029 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 settled 12 points down at 11,588. So far this year, the broader NSE index rose by 6.68 percent, adding 725 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.47 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,044.30 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 3.22 percent higher at close, quoting at Rs 1,278.55 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.27 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,255.05 on NSE. The bank's share was split into two with a face value of Rs 2 each on September 20.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,049.65 per share, ending 0.70 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,130.15, down 1.35 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.25 percent lower at 30,183, sharply higher by 383 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 11.13 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.98 percent higher to settle at 15,338.65. So far this year, it has gained 6.22 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.62 percent higher at 31,312.40. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 2.61 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.38 percent lower to settle at 7,773.25. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 15.83 percent.