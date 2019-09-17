Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares fell sharply in the closing hours of trade on Tuesday as investors feared a further rise in crude prices following an attack on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities. If crude prices remain at elevated levels, emerging markets such as India â€” the worldâ€™s third-biggest importer of oil â€” are likely to be under pressure.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd suffered its worst session in nearly 14 months. The stock fell 6.2 percent, and was the top loser on both indexes, while Tata Motors Ltd declined 5.1 percent.

All sectors ended negative with banks, financials, auto, pharma and metal with major losses.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 642 points up, or 1.73 percent, at 36,481. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 1.14 percent, adding 413 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended at 10,817.60, down by 186 points, or 1.69 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has turned negative, losing 45 points, falling 0.41 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.29 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,121.35 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down 1.12 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,197.20 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.54 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,208.60 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,830.95 per share, up 0.84 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 1,996.50, down by 2.43 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.6 percent lower at 27,132. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 0.10 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with losses, down 0.75 percent to settle at 15,625. So far this year, it has gained 8.21 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.27 percent at 28,675. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 6.03 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended sharply lower by 3.83 percent at 7,020.75. So far this year, it has corrected by 24 percent.