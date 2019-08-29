Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : August 29, 2019 04:33 PM IST

The Sensex settled 383 points lower, or 1.02 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,068.
The Nifty50 also slipped 98 points, or 0.89 percent, to settle at 10,948.
HDFC shares settled at Rs 2,129.70, down 2.63 percent.
