Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares fell for a second day on Thursday, led by losses in financial stocks, as fears of a global recession and worsening US-China trade relations hurt investor sentiment.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 383 points lower, or 1.02 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,068. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 2.77 percent, adding 1000.60 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped 98 points, or 0.89 percent, to settle at 10,948. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 85 points, rising 0.79 percent.

Key Stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.32 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,232 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.68 percent lower at close, quoting at Rs 1,242.05 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped by 0.98 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,225.50 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,836 per share, ending 0.43 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,129.70, down 2.63 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.80 percent lower at 27,305, sharply down by 499 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 0.53 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.03 percent up to settle at 15,884.55. So far this year, it has gained 10 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down by 0.22 percent at 28,925. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.78 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.69 percent lower to settle at 6,970. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 24.53 percent.