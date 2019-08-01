Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
Updated : August 01, 2019 04:25 PM IST
The Sensex settled 463 points lower, or 1.23 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,018.32.
The Nifty50 also slipped 138 points, or 1.24 percent, to settle at 10,980.
The Nifty Bank settled 1.76 percent lower at 28,367, sharply down by 509 points at close.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more