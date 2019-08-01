Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended at a five-month low on Thursday, dragged by public sector banks and metal stocks, as comments from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on future rate cuts dampened investor sentiment across global markets.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 463 points lower, or 1.23 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,018.32. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 2.63 percent, adding 949.99 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped 138 points, or 1.24 percent, to settle at 10,980. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 117.45 points, rising 1.08 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.24 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,178.30 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, up by 1.67 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,185.75 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 0.96 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,225 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,731.30 per share, ending mildly up by 0.27 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,085.10, down by 1.73 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.76 percent lower at 28,367, sharply down by 509 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 4.44 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.84 percent lower to settle at 15,332. So far this year, it has gained 6.18 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down by 0.48 percent at 28,925. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.21 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended with mild gains, rising by 0.06 percent to settle at 6,856. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25.76 percent.