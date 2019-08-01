#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : August 01, 2019 04:25 PM IST

The Sensex settled 463 points lower, or 1.23 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,018.32.
The Nifty50 also slipped 138 points, or 1.24 percent, to settle at 10,980.
The Nifty Bank settled 1.76 percent lower at 28,367, sharply down by 509 points at close.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV