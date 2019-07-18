Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares snapped three sessions of gains to end lower on Thursday, dragged by financials, mainly Yes Bank Ltd that saw heavy selling throughout the session following poor quarterly results.

Yes Bank settled 12.8 percent lower, with volumes exceeding twice its 30-day averages. Oil and Natural Gas Ltd ended 4.4 percent down.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 318 points lower, or 0.81 percent, at 38,897. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 7.84 percent, adding 2,829 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended lower at 11,597, down by 90 points, or 0.78 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 734 points, rising 6.76 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,075.55 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply lower, down by 1.32 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,264.90 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 0.72 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,414.75 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,737.50 per share, down by 1.32 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,338, up by 2.24 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.99 percent lower at 30,430, down by 305 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 12.04 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.13 percent lower to settle at 15,498.50. So far this year, it has gained 7.33 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.20 percent at 29,554. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 3.15 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained fell sharply by 2.74 percent to settle at 7,439. So far this year, it has corrected by 19.5 percent.