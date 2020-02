Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : February 06, 2020 04:16 PM IST

The S&P BSE Sensex index advanced as much as 262.77 points to touch 41,405.43 during the session.

The broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose to as high as 12,160.60, up 71.45 points from the previous close.