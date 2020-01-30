Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended Thursday's trade sharply lower, in-line with Asia on worries over the fast-spreading coronavirus, which is seen hurting the already weakened global growth. Domestic investors were also cautious ahead of the Union Budget due on February 1.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 326 points lower, or down 0.79 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 40,872. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has corrected 0.92 percent, dipping 381 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 slipped 106 points, or 0.87 percent lower, to settle at 12,023. So far this year, the broader NSE index has fallen 1.19 percent or 145 points.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.21 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,461.80 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.47 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,142.60 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.83 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,225.65 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,073.60 per share, ending flat at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,403.65, ending flat.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.95 percent lower at 30,584, down 292 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 4.7 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.92 percent lower to settle at 16,328. So far this year, it has gained over 4.3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 1.56 percent at 30,936. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 2.71 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.47 percent lower to settle at 8,181. So far this year, it has declined 0.81 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index declined 1.39 percent to settle at 2,629. So far this year, the index has slipped over 6 percent.