Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, driven by broad-based gains and tracking strength across global equities, after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reignited rate-cut hopes.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 266 points higher, or 0.69 percent, at 38,823. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 7.64 percent, adding 2,755 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,583, up by 84 points, or 0.73 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 720 points, rising 6.63 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.30 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,101.45 per share on the BSE Sensex.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended marginally higher, rising by 0.23 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,281.30.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 0.90 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,407.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,729.70 per share, up by 0.69 percent at close.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,259.25, up by 1.43 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.64 percent higher at 30,716.55, up by 194 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 13.09 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with gains of 0.30 percent, or 45.70 points up, to settle at 15,214.30. So far this year, it has gained 5.36 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.48 percent at 29,293.65. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.01 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained 1.86 percent to settle at 7,650.95. So far this year, it has corrected by 17.16 percent.