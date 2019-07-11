In association with
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : July 11, 2019 04:18 PM IST

The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 266 points higher, or 0.69 percent, at 38,823.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,583, up by 84 points, or 0.73 percent.
The Bank Nifty settled 0.64 percent higher at 30,716.55, up by 194 points at close.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
