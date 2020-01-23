Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 settled Thursday's trade higher on the back of gains in index heavyweights Infosys, L&T, ICICI Bank and SBI, despite massive a selloff in global equities.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 271 points higher, or 0.66 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,386. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has added 0.32 percent, rising 132 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 73 points, or 0.61 percent, to settle at 12,180. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained marginally by 0.10 percent or by 12 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.59 percent down, closing at Rs 2,193.45 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.40 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,527 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.37 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,245 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,056.15 per share, up 0.24 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,426.15, ending 0.34 percent higher.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.99 percent higher at 31,004, up 302 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost over 3.6 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.86 percent higher to settle at 16,474. So far this year, it has gained over 5.25 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled modestly higher, up 0.24 percent at 31,227. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 3.67 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.89 percent higher to settle at 8,241. So far this year, it has lost 0.08 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.45 percent to settle at 2,769. So far this year, the index has lost 1.14 percent.