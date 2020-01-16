Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended flat on Thursday after hitting record high in intra-day deals, as US and China signed an initial trade deal aimed at diffusing their 18-month tariff war.

During the day, Sensex hit 42,000 for the first time with index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, HUL, and Nestle contributing the most to the gains. However, gains were capped as investors shifted focus to domestic corporate earnings.

In intra-day deals, the Sensex rose as much as 187 points to hit a new high of 42,059, while Nifty added 46 points to hit a fresh high of 12,389.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 60 points higher, or 0.14 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,932. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 1.65 percent, rising 678 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 11 points, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 12,354. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 187 points or 1.54 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.69 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,242 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.02 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,539.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.19 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,286.50 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,046.35 per share, up 1.28 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,480.55, down 0.22 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.09 percent higher at 31,854, up 29 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 1 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.21 percent higher to settle at 16,381. So far this year, it has gained over 4.66 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.32 percent higher at 31,338. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 4 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.13 percent higher to settle at 8,396. So far this year, it has gained 1.8 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 1.25 percent to settle at 2,885. So far this year, the index has gained around 3 percent.