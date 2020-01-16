#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : January 16, 2020 03:48 PM IST

The Sensex settled 60 points higher, or 0.14 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,932.
The Nifty50 gained 11 points, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 12,354.
Hindustan Unilever closed at Rs 2,046.35 per share, up 1.28 percent at close on NSE.

