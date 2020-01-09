#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : January 09, 2020 03:54 PM IST

The Sensex settled 634 points higher, or 1.55 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,452.
The Nifty50 climbed 190.55 points, or 1.58 percent, to settle at 12,215.
Reliance Industries shares ended 2.25 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,547.95 on NSE.

