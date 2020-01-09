Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

The BSE benchmark Sensex soared 635 points on Thursday as global investors heaved a sigh of relief after the US-Iran conflict appeared to cool off. Domestic investor sentiment turned positive after US President Donald Trump offered to "embrace peace" with Iran.

Further, market mood was also buoyed after China said its Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 634 points higher, or 1.55 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,452. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 0.48 percent, rising 198 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 climbed 190.55 points, or 1.58 percent, to settle at 12,215. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 47 points, or 0.39 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.73 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,216 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.25 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,547.95 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.11 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,271 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,935.25 per share, up 0.31 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,457, up 2.12 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled with strong gains, rising 2.3 percent at 32,092, 718 points higher at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 0.22 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.18 percent lower to settle at 15,925. So far this year, it has gained 1.7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.77 percent higher at 30,123. So far this year, Nifty FMCG remains flat.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 2.68 percent higher to settle at 8,155. So far this year, it has corrected by 1.13 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 1.43 percent to settle at 2,807. So far this year, the index has gained 0.20 percent.