Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian market ended higher with Nifty at record closing high on Thursday, as investors cheered Beijing’s monetary policy easing decision and upbeat cues on the Sino-US trade deal front. Major buying was seen in banking, metal, and auto stocks.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 320 points higher, or 0.78 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,626. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 0.90 percent, adding 373 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 99 points, or 0.82 percent, to settle at 12,282. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 114 points, or 0.93 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.62 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,156.25 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.61 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,534 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.57 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,286.40 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,941 per share, up 0.22 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,470.80, up 1.52 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.06 percent higher at 32,443, up 341 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 0.88 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended flat in the red, down 0.08 percent to settle at 15,709. So far this year, it has gained 0.37 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.11 percent higher at 30,266. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 0.48 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.70 percent higher to settle at 8,267. So far this year, it has gained 0.23 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 2.64 percent to settle at 2,869. So far this year, the index has gained 2.45 percent.