Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended the December F&O expiry near day's low on Thursday dragged by index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, L&T, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel. Among sectors, major selling was seen in banking, pharma and energy indices during the day.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 297.50 points lower, or 0.72 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,163. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 14 percent, adding 5,095 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 settled 88 points, or 0.72 percent, to settle at 12,126. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,264 points, or 11.6 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled lower, down 0.58 percent, closing at Rs 2,202.10 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,515.95 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.38 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,271.55 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed flat at Rs 1,945 per share, down 0.07 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,412, up 0.03 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled lower at 31,997, down 0.88 percent at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 18 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index lost 0.45 percent to settle at 15,706. So far this year, it has gained 8.7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.44 percent lower at 30,063. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 1.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.28 percent lower to settle at 8,129. So far this year, it has corrected by 12 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.58 percent to settle at 2,739. So far this year, the index has lost over 13 percent.