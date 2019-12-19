Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares continued their bull run to end at a record close for the third straight session on Thursday led by auto, IT, and FMCG sectors. Gains in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, TCS, Bharti Airtel, and HUL also helped lift the indices to record highs.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 115 points higher, or 0.28 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,674. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 14.2 percent, adding 5,189 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 38 points, or 0.31 percent, to settle at 12,260. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,292 points, or 12 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled sharply higher, up 2.83 percent, closing at Rs 2,228.65 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.87 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,605.15 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.30 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,288.45 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,947 per share, up 0.92 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,414.05, down 1.34 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled flat at 32,241, down 3 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained almost 19 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index gained 0.665 percent to settle at 15,813. So far this year, it has gained 9.51 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.31 percent higher at 30,386. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.43 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.03 percent higher to settle at 8,165.50. So far this year, it has corrected by 11.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 0.13 percent to settle at 2,691. So far this year, the index has lost almost 15 percent.