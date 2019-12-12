Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended Thursday's trade higher as the government's move to ease rules for non-banking financial companies lifted investor sentiment, with banking, metals and finance stocks leading the gains. The US Federal Reserve's indication that rates would remain steady in 2020, and buying by institutional investors in certain index heavyweights further aided sentiment.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 169 points or 0.42 percent higher to close Thursday's trade at 40,582. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 12.5 percent, adding 4,513 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 61 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 11,972. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,109 points, or over 10 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.31 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,567.50 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.2 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,016.75 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.18 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,263.45 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,006.45 per share, ending 0.16 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,318.40, mildly up 0.07 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.31 percent higher at 31,665, up 409 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 16.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.04 percent lower to settle at 14,972. So far this year, it has gained 3.7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.42 percent higher at 30,228. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has corrected by almost a percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.32 percent higher to settle at 7,942. So far this year, it has corrected by over 14 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 2.36 percent to settle at 2,569. So far this year, the index has lost 18.5 percent.