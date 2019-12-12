Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
Updated : December 12, 2019 04:16 PM IST
The Sensex settled 169 points or 0.42 percent higher to close Thursday's trade at 40,582.
The Nifty50 gained 61 points, or 0.52 percent, to settle at 11,972.
Nifty Bank settled 1.31 percent higher at 31,665, up 409 points at close.
