Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares pared early gains to end in red on Thursday after the RBI kept its policy rate unchanged, surprising investors who were expecting at least a 25 basis-point cut. Selling was seen in banking, metals and auto stocks during the day.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 70 points lower, or 0.17 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 40,779. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 13 percent, adding 4,711 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 surged 23 points, or 0.21 percent, to settle at 12,018. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1156 points, or almost 11 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.04 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,121.50 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower by 0.14, quoting at Rs 1,550.30 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.50 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,245.45 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,036.25 per share, ending 0.58 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,325.45, higher by 0.15 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.83 percent lower at 31,713, down 266 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained almost 17 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.27 percent higher to settle at 15,367.50. So far this year, it has gained 6.4 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.29 percent higher at 30,795. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained barely a percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.68 percent lower to settle at 7,942. So far this year, it has corrected by 14 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dropped 2.31 percent to settle at 2,544. So far this year, the index has lost over 19 percent.