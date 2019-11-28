Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended at record closing high for the second straight session on Thursday ahead of November futures and options expiry, as investors awaited gross domestic product (GDP) data due on Friday. Gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and banks boosted the indices.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 109 points higher, or 0.27 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,130. The BSE index rose as much as 143 points to hit a new high of 41,164 in intra-day deals. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 14 percent, adding 5,062 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 surged 50 points, or 0.42 percent, to settle at 12,151. The NSE index rose 57 points to hit a record high of 12,157 in intra-day deals. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1288 points, or almost 12 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.16 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,077.35 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher by 0.65, quoting at Rs 1,579.95 on NSE. RIL became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap, making it the most valued Indian company in terms of market capitalisation.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.01 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,265.35 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,085.55 per share, ending 0.34 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,309.85, lower by 1.13 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.77 percent higher at 32,123, up 247 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 18 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.66 percent higher to settle at 15,122. So far this year, it has gained over 4.7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.13 percent higher at 31,263. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 2.45 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.28 percent lower to settle at 8,179. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 11.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 2.07 percent to settle at 2,657. So far this year, the index has lost almost 16 percent.