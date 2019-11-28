Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday
Updated : November 28, 2019 04:20 PM IST
The Sensex settled 109 points higher, or 0.27 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 41,130. The BSE index rose as much as 143 points to hit a new high of 41,164 in intra-day deals.
The Nifty50 surged 50 points, or 0.42 percent, to settle at 12,151. The NSE index rose 57 points to hit a record high of 12,157 in intra-day deals.
RIL shares ended higher by 0.65, quoting at Rs 1,579.95 on NSE with the oil-to-telecom conglomerate becoming the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap.
