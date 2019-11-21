Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by public sector stocks, as investors booked profits after the Nifty 50 index hit multi-month high in the previous session. Zee Entertainment Enterprises ended up 12.4 percent and was the top gainer on the Nifty index, while Bharat Petroleum Corp ended down 5.60 percent and was the top loser.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 76 points lower, or 0.19 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 40,575. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 12.50 percent, adding 4,507 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 slipped 31 points, or 0.26 percent, to settle at 11,968. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1106 points, or over 10 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.43 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,117.05 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.63 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,537.25 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.59 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,283.15 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,049.50 per share, ending over a percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,208.20, up 0.39 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled flat at 31,349, 4 points down at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 15.4 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended at 15,294, down 24.55 points. So far this year, it has gained 6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.63 percent lower at 30,893. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.2 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.98 percent lower to settle at 8,004. So far this year, it has corrected by 13 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 2.16 percent to settle at 2,470. So far this year, the index has lost over 21 percent.