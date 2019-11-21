#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : November 21, 2019 04:26 PM IST

The Sensex settled 76 points lower, or 0.19 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 40,575.
The Nifty50 slipped 31 points, or 0.26 percent, to settle at 11,968.
Hindustan Unilever closed at Rs 2,049.50 per share, ending over a percent higher at close on NSE.
