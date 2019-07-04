Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian equity markets edged up tracking gains in broader Asia on Thursday buoyed by hopes of a possible rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, a day ahead of the Union Budget which is expected to cut taxes on business and raise spending in an effort to breathe some life into a stagnating economy.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 69 points higher, or 0.17 percent, at 39,908. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 10.65 percent, adding 3,839.73 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,946.75, up by 30 points, or 0.25 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 1,084.20 points, rising 9.98 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.15 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,241 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended marginally higher, rising by 0.11 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,284 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 0.27 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,482.85 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,794 per share, up by 0.52 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,278.10, up by 0.04 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.29 percent up at 31,471.85, up by 89.55 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 15.87 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with minor gains of 0.09 percent to settle at 15,942.40. So far this year, it has gained 10.40 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.26 percent at 29,889.450. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 2.06 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained 0.47 percent to settle at 8,077.20. So far this year, it has corrected by 12.54 percent.