Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday led by financials and IT stocks. Gains in index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and TCS mainly lifted the indices.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 170 points higher, or 0.42 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 40,286. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.69 percent, adding 4,218 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 31 points, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 11,872. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1009.55 points, or over 9 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.78 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,195.60 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.58 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,463.40 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.25 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,273.70 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,069.65 per share, ending 1.05 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,225.10, up 0.70 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.68 percent higher at 30,750, up 208 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 13 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended a percent higher to settle at 15,389. So far this year, it has gained over 6.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.45 percent lower at 31,439. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.50 percent higher to settle at 8,191. So far this year, it has corrected by 11.31 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 2 percent to settle at 2,506. So far this year, the index has lost over 20.5 percent.