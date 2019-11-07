#YesBank#TelecomWar
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 7
Asia stocks trade flat as trade talks drag on
Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
Rupee trades lower against US dollar
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : November 07, 2019 04:08 PM IST

The Sensex settled 184 points higher, or 0.45 percent, to close Thursday's trade at record high of 40,654. Intra-day, the BSE frontline index hit the all-time high of 40,688.
The Nifty50 also surged 46 points, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 12,012, settling above the psychological mark of 12,000 for the first time since June 4.
Reliance Industries' shares ended higher, up 1.86 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,458.80 on NSE.
