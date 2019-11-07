Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday with BSE Sensex at record closing high and Nifty above 12,00-mark for the first time since June 4 as sentiment was lifted post government's boost to the realty sector and positive developments in US-China trade deal.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 184 points higher, or 0.45 percent, to close Thursday's trade at record high of 40,654. Intra-day, the BSE frontline index hit the all-time high of 40,688. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 13 percent, adding 4,585 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also surged 46 points, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 12,012, settling above the psychological mark of 12,000 for the first time since June 4. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 1,149.50 points, rising 10.58 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.13 percent down, closing at Rs 2,185.50 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, up 1.86 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,458.80 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares added 0.50 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,263.25 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,137.80 per share, ending 1.93 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,250.90, higher by 1.38 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled mildly higher by 0.08 percent at 30,633, rising 23.55 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained almost 13 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.41 percent higher to settle at 15,624.40. So far this year, it has gained over 8 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.44 percent to 32,535.90. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 6.62 percent.

Nifty Auto: The sectoral index slipped 0.23 percent to settle at 8,239.90. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 11 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index surged 0.97 percent to settle at 2,659.05. So far this year, the index has lost 16 percent.