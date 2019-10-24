Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday dragged majorly by PSU banks and metals. Trade sentiment remained cautious after the Supreme Court rejected telecom companies' definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 38 points lower, or 0.10 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 39,020.39. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 8.18 percent, adding 2,952.06 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 21 points, or 0.19 percent, to settle at 11,582. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 720.05 points, or 6.63 percent.

Key stocks

Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker settled 0.55 percent higher, closing at Rs 7,399.40 per share on NSE.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom's shares ended 25.66 percent lower, quoting at Rs 4.10 on NSE.

Bharti Infratel: The company's shares settled 7.98 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 238.65 on NSE.

IndiGo: The aviation major's stock closed at Rs 1,661.65 per share, ending 0.43 percent up at close on NSE.

Inox Leisure: The multiplex stock settled at Rs 371.05, up 4.77 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty PSU Bank: The banking gauge settled 3.59 percent lower at 2,225.20, down 82.75 points at close. So far this year, Nifty PSU Bank has plunged 27.94 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.35 percent lower to settle at 14,781.50. So far this year, it has gained 2.36 percent.

Nifty Media: The media gauge settled with losses, down 0.63 percent at 1,724.15. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has plummetted 32.81 percent.

Nifty Realty: The only index that ended higher, rising 0.92 percent to settle at 263.95. So far this year, it has corrected by 13.60 percent.