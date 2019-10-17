Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended over a percent higher on Thursday on reports that British PM Boris Johnson has approved the Brexit deal. Johnson said that the UK and European Union have agreed ‘great new deal and urged Parliament to approve it at the weekend.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 453 points higher, or 1.17 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 39,052. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 8.27 percent, adding 2,984 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 122 points, or 1.07 percent, to settle at 11,586. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 724 points, or 6.66 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.97 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,026.05 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.57 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,394.20 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled flat, quoting at Rs 1221.50 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,107.80 per share, ending 1.74 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,084.20, up 1.67 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.58 percent higher at 28,989, up 450.65 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 7 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.41 percent lower to settle at 15,282. So far this year, it has gained over 5.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with 1.40 percent higher at 31,332. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 2.67 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 3.13 percent to settle at 7,914. So far this year, it has corrected by 14 percent.