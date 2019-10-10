Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 297 points on Thursday, dragged by heavy losses in banking, auto and metal stocks amid muted earnings outlook. The Nifty also fell 0.70 percent, closing below the 11,300 mark.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 297.55 points lower, or 0.78 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,880. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 5 percent, adding 1812 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped nearly 79 points, or 0.70 percent, to settle at 11,234.55. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added 372 points, rising 3.42 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.80 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,04.40 per share on the BSE Sensex.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply higher by 2.76 percent, quoting at Rs 1,362.40 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares declined 2.32 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,199.95 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,979.50 per share, ending 1.38 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 1,987.75, down 0.69 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.68 percent lower at 28,013, down 772 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.14 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.23 percent lower to settle at 15,093.80. So far this year, it has gained 4.53 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.40 percent at 30,147. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has fallen 1.21 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended with losses, down 1.36 percent to settle at 7,359. So far this year, it has corrected by 20 percent.