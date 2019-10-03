Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, tracked their Asian peers to end lower on Thursday, dragged mainly by losses in banking and metal sectors. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision due on Friday.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 198.54 points lower, or 0.52 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 38,107. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 5.65 percent, adding 2038.54 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped nearly 46 points, or 0.40 percent, to settle at 11,314. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 451 points, rising 4.16 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled flat, closing at Rs 2,058.85 per share on the BSE Sensex.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, up by 0.46 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,311 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 2.04 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,223.05 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,961.60 per share, ending 1.38 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 1,974.90, down by 1.06 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.08 percent lower at 28,414, down by 311 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 4.62 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.15 percent lower to settle at 15,278. So far this year, it has gained 5.80 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down by 0.03 percent at 30,791. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has risen 0.90 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended with gains, rising 0.40 percent to settle at 7,493.75. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 18.86 percent.