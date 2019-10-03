#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : October 03, 2019 04:31 PM IST

The Sensex settled 198.54 points lower, or 0.52 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 38,107.
The Nifty50 also slipped nearly 46 points, or 0.40 percent, to settle at 11,314.
HDFC Bank shares dipped 2.04 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,223.05 on NSE.
