Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, driven by gains in index heavyweights ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T and Maruti Suzuki as September series derivatives expired amid positive cues from global markets.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 396 points higher, or 1.03 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 38,990. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 8.10 percent, adding 2921 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped 131 points, or 1.15 percent, to settle at 11,571. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 708 points, rising 6.52 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.06 percent up, closing at Rs 2,089.60 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, up 1.32 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,296.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares added 0.51 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,246 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,037 per share, ending 0.71 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,065.90, down by 0.20 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.41 percent higher at 30,002.60, rising 416.55 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 10.47 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.44 percent lower to settle at 15,312.90. So far this year, it has gained 6.04 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up by 0.33 percent at 31,027.70. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.67 percent.

Nifty Auto: The sectoral index rose 2.53 percent to settle at 7,659.75. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 17.06 percent.