Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares closed over 1 percent lower on Thursday, with financial and metal stocks falling the most, as markets remained wary of governmentâ€™s measures to revive slowing economic growth. Yes Bank Ltd, which fell 15.76 percent, was the top decliner on the NSE index. The Nifty PSU bank index shed 2.25 percent, with all 12 constituents closing below 1 percent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 470 points lower, or 1.29 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 36,093. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 0.07 percent, adding 25 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped 136 points, or 1.25 percent, to settle at 10,705. So far this year, the broader NSE index has fallen by 158 points, rising 1.45 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.69 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,102.15 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply lower, down 2.24 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,178.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.63 percent up in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,100.40 on NSE. The bank's share was split into two with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,811 per share, ending 0.99 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 1,974.70, down 0.71 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.53 percent lower at 26,757, sharply down by 415 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has declined 1.48 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.15 percent lower to settle at 15,522. So far this year, it has gained 7.49 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.61 percent at 28,575. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 6.36 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.30 percent lower to settle at 6,920. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25 percent.