Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Updated : September 12, 2019 03:57 PM IST

The Sensex settled 166.54 points lower, or 0.45 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,104.
The Nifty50 also slipped almost 53 points, or 0.48 percent, to settle at 10,983.
The Nifty Auto index ended 1.88 percent lower to settle at 7,284.
