Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares ended lower on Thursday after a volatile session dragged by auto and IT sectors.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 166.54 points lower, or 0.45 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,104. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 2.87 percent, adding 1,036 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped almost 53 points, or 0.48 percent, to settle at 10,983. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive, gaining 120 points, or 1.11 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.90 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,133.60 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.86 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,211.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.74 percent higherin trade today, quoting at Rs 2,267.95 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,803.50 per share, ending 1.14 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,082.80, up 0.53 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.15 percent higher at 27,818.50, up by 42 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2.42 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.76 percent lower to settle at 15,583. So far this year, it has gained 8 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.64 percent lower at 28,575. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 6.36 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.88 percent lower to settle at 7,284. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 21 percent.