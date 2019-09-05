Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares swung between gains and losses to end mixed on Thursday as gains in metal, oil and gas and auto stocks capped losses in financials.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 80 points lower, or 0.22 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 36,644. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 1.6 percent, adding 576 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 ended in the green, up just 3.25 points, or 0.03 percent, to settle at 10,848. So far this year, the broader NSE index has declined over 14 points, down 0.13 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.31 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,215.95 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down by 0.65 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,193.40 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 0.70 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,232 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,830 per share, ending 0.90 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,041, down by 2.81 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.75 percent lower at 26,919.70, down by 204 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has corrected 0.89 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended flat in the red at 16,030.95. So far this year, it has gained 11.02 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled flat, down by 0.05 percent at 28,710. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.92 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index jumped 2.06 percent to settle at 6,921.75. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25.05 percent.