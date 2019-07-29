#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : July 29, 2019 04:19 PM IST

The Sensex settled 196 points lower, or 0.52 percent, to close Monday's trade at 37,686.
The Nifty50 also added 95 points, or 0.84 percent, to settle at 11,189.
The Nifty Bank settled 0.10 percent lower at 29,296, down by 29 points at close.
