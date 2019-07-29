Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended lower on Monday, led by losses among auto stocks, as investor caution in the wake of weak earnings continued. Tata Motors ended 6.5 percent down after the company’s losses nearly doubled, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit on controlled costs still ended 4.2 percent lower. Indiabulls Housing Finance led the losers among NSE stocks, closing down 10.5 percent.

Among gainers, ICICI Bank ended 3.3 percent in the black, after the lender reported lower first-quarter provisions for bad loans, which boosted its profit.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 196 points lower, or 0.52 percent, to close Monday's trade at 37,686. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 4.49 percent, adding 1,618 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also added 95 points, or 0.84 percent, to settle at 11,189. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 326 points, rising 3.01 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.76 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,125.10 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended marginally lower, down by 0.20 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,211 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 1.44 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,249.30 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,709.05 per share, slipping by 1.25 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,160, down by 0.27 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.10 percent lower at 29,296, down by 29 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 7.86 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.34 percent higher to settle at 15,401. So far this year, it has gained 6.65 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, dipping by 0.57 percent at 29,295. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.05 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended sharply lower by 3.57 percent to settle at 6,906. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25.23 percent.