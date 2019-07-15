Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares headed higher on Monday, led by Infosys Ltd after the country’s second largest software services firm reported a strong quarter and raised its revenue forecast.

Infosys topped gains on the local indexes, climbing as much as 7.2 percent in its sharpest gain in two years and pushing the Nifty IT index 2.1 percent higher.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd advanced 4.2 percent and was headed for its fifth straight session of gains.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 160.48 points higher, or 0.41 percent, at 38,897. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 7.84 percent, adding 2,828.38 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended higher at 11,587, up by 34.50 points, or 0.30 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 724.45 points, rising 6.67 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.32 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,135.50 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down by 0.31 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,267.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 0.17 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,398 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,716 per share, up by 0.19 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,270, up by 0.54 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.51 percent lower at 30,446, down by 155.50 at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 12.10 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with gains of 2.85 percent to settle at 15,662. So far this year, it has gained 8.46 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.59 percent at 29,080. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.71 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index gained 0.27 percent to settle at 7,674. So far this year, it has corrected by 16.91 percent.