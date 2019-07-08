In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : July 08, 2019 04:17 PM IST

The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 783 points lower, or 2.01 percent, at 38,720.57.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended sharply lower at 11,558.60, up by 252.55 points, or 2.14 percent.
The Nifty Bank settled 2.77 percent lower at 30,604, down by 872 points at close.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

Top 10 ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year returns

Top 10 ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year returns

These BSE500 stocks turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Do you own any?

These BSE500 stocks turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 1 crore in 10 years. Do you own any?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV