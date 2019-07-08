Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted 793 points Monday to extend losses for a second straight session, dragged by losses in index major HDFC Bank, L&T and Bajaj Finance, amid Union Budget overhang and heavy selloff in global equities.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 783 points lower, or 2.01 percent, at 38,720.57. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 7.35 percent, adding 2,652.24 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended sharply lower at 11,558.60, up by 252.55 points, or 2.14 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 696 points, rising 6.41 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.37 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,171.10 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, dropping by 0.86 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,252.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dropped 2.41 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,412.70 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,751 per share, down by 2.26 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,263.10, up by 0.69 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.77 percent lower at 30,604, down by 872 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 12.68 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with relatively lesser losses of 1.12 percent to settle at 15,376. So far this year, it has gained 6.48 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge fell by 1.26 percent, down by over 378 points, at 29,594.65. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 3.02 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index fell massively 3.26 percent to settle at 7,593.30. So far this year, it has corrected by 17.78 percent.