Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Domestic benchmark equity indices ended Monday's trade sharply lower, dipping over a percent each dragged by heavy selling in metals. Sentiment remained negative in line with Asia where investors fret over the economic impact of Cornoavirus outbreak in China.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 458 points lower, or 1.10 percent, to close Monday's trade at 41,155. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has corrected 0.24 percent, dipping 98 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 declined 129 points, or 1.06 percent, to settle at 12,119. So far this year, the broader NSE index has fallen 0.41 percent or 49 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.71 percent down, closing at Rs 2,169 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.99 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,506.60 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 2.51 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,212.90 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,065 per share, down 0.39 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,395.80, ending 2.25 percent lower.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.29 percent lower at 30,837, down 404 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost 4.12 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.48 percent lower to settle at 16,393. So far this year, it has gained 4.74 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 1.03 percent at 31,149. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 3.41 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.20 percent lower to settle at 8,258. So far this year, it has been flat, up just 0.12 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index declined 3.09 percent to settle at 2,709. So far this year, the index has slipped 3.27 percent.