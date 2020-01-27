Countdown

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : January 27, 2020 04:18 PM IST

The Sensex settled 458 points lower, or 1.10 percent, to close Monday's trade at 41,155.
The Nifty50 declined 129 points, or 1.06 percent, to settle at 12,119.
HDFC Bank shares settled 2.51 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,212.90 on NSE.

