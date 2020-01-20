Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Domestic benchmark Sensex closed 416 points lower on Monday, tracking an intense sell-off in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS following their quarterly results. The Sensex hit a record intra-day high of 42,273.87, while the Nifty's record intra-day high of 12,430.50 in early session. Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 4.70 percent, after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets in Q3.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 416 points lower, or 0.99 percent, to close Monday's trade at 41,528. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 0.67 percent, rising 275 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 128 points, or 1.03 percent, to settle at 12,224. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 56 points or 0.46 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.16 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,170.25 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 3.08 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,532 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.80 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,254.90 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,062.65 per share, up 0.17 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,451.60, ending flat.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.61 percent lower at 31,080, down 510 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost over 3.3 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.91 percent lower to settle at 16,207. So far this year, it has gained over 3.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.18 percent higher at 31,426. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained over 4.3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.89 percent lower to settle at 8,352. So far this year, it has gained 1.27 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 1.01 percent to settle at 2,835. So far this year, the index has gained 1.23 percent.