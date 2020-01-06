Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

The BSE benchmark Sensex crashed by nearly 788 points and the NSE Nifty tumbled around 234 points on Monday as heightened tensions in the Middle East kept investors on edge.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 788 points higher, or 1.90 percent, to close Monday's trade at 40,676. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has fallen 1.4 percent, losing 577 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 233 points, or 1.91 percent, to settle at 11,993. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been corrected by 175 points, or 1.44 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.40 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,200 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 2.33 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,501.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 2.13 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,241.15 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,915.55 per share, down 0.68 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,384.45, down 2.82 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.59 percent lower at 31,237, down 832 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has lost almost 3 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index corrected 0.36 percent to settle at 15,879. So far this year, it has gained 1.45 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.03 percent lower at 29,799. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 1.07 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 2.32 percent lower to settle at 7,978. So far this year, it has corrected by 3.27 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index dipped 2.90 percent to settle at 2,765. So far this year, the index has lost 1.27 percent.