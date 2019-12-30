Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended flat on Monday as gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ITC, and Bharti Airtel were capped by losses in banking and IT stocks. Largecap stocks ICICI Bank, TCS, Axis Bank, and Infosys contributed most to the fall.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 17 points lower, or 0.04 percent, to close Monday's trade at 41,558. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 15.2 percent, adding 5,489 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 10 points, or 0.08 percent, to settle at 12,255. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,393 points, or almost 13 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled lower, down 0.69 percent, closing at Rs 2,182.90 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.13 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,544.20 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.69 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,283.75 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed lower at Rs 1,939 per share, down 0.56 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,438.90, down 0.13 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled lower at 32,354, down 0.18 percent at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 19 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended flat, down 0.04 percent to settle at 15,775. So far this year, it has gained 9.2 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.27 percent higher at 30,225. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 0.95 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.46 percent higher to settle at 8,325. So far this year, it has corrected by 10 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 1.31 percent to settle at 2,796.50. So far this year, the index has lost 11.35 percent.