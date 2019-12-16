Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, erased early gains to end lower on Monday, as traders awaited more details on the first phase of the US-China trade deal. Indices were dragged by losses in metal, auto and FMCG indices.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 71 points or 0.17 percent lower to close Monday's trade at 40,938. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged over 13.50 percent, adding 4,870 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 33 points, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 12,054. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,191 points, or almost 11 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.73 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,570.95 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.84 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,130.50 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.46 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,257.05 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,973.35 per share, ending 1.59 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,376.90, up 1.02 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.13 percent lower at 31,974, down 40 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 18 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.97 percent higher to settle at 15,349. So far this year, it has gained 6.3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.26 percent lower at 30,043. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has corrected by 1.55 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended a percent lower to settle at 7,991. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 13.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 1.36 percent to settle at 2,591. So far this year, the index has lost nearly 18 percent.