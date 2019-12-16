#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : December 16, 2019 03:54 PM IST

The Sensex settled 71 points or 0.17 percent lower to close Monday's trade at 40,938.
The Nifty50 gained 33 points, or 0.27 percent, to settle at 12,054.
Tata Consultancy Services settled 2.84 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,130.50 per share on NSE.
